Detail Ordered To Pay $15.4 Million To Alleged Rape Victim After Appeal Is Tossed

Hit producer Detail made millions producing hits for Beyoncé, Jay z and others. Now he’s going to have to give up $15 million of his earnings to an alleged rape victim!

Disgraced producer Noel “Detail” Fisher could wind up a broke over the rape allegations that have overshadowed his career.

Detail was accused of heinous activity in the recording studio while he was at the top of his game.

The producer, who crafted hits for superstars like Lil Wayne, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Snoop Dogg, was accused of sexually abusing multiple women in the recording studio.

Detail was hit with a civil suit by a woman named Kristina Buch. Buch accused him of sexually assaulting her during a recording session in Miami. She was allegedly forced to have intercourse in front of other people.

Buch was eventually awarded a default judgment of $15.4 million in September of 2019 because Detail never bothered to replied to the lawsuit.

Detail contested the judgment, but AllHipHop can confirm he is going to have to ante up and pay the massive judgment.

A California appeals court consisting of three judges upheld the verdict against Detail and tossed his motion to have the judgment dismissed.

The judges found that Detail purposely evading multiple attempts to serve him with the lawsuit by ignoring multiple summons and disregarding court orders.

So, he deserves no break the judges ruled.

In August of 2020, Detail was arrested and charged with 15 counts of sexual assault for incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2018. His bail was set at $6,290,000.