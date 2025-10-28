Detective Reveals How He Monitors Yungeen Ace, Drill Rappers For Evidence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yungeen Ace became the focus of courtroom testimony as detectives explained how his rap videos and online presence are used to track gang activity and criminal ties.

Yungeen Ace’s music videos and online presence were dissected in open court this week as a Jacksonville detective detailed how authorities monitor drill rappers for gang activity and evidence, linking Hip-Hop content to real-world violence.

During the ongoing murder trial of Alicia Andrews, who is accused of helping orchestrate the June 2024 ambush that killed rival rapper Julio Foolio, Detective Richard Neader testified that Yungeen Ace is considered the central figure in the ATK crew. He said Ace’s social media dominance and lyrical content play a major role in how law enforcement tracks gang alliances and conflicts.

“Based on the investigation, was that everybody seems to follow him. Where he’s at, there’s usually a bunch of people. He has the most followers. He has the most followers on social media, on his accounts, and he gets the most views on his videos on YouTube,” Neader told the court.

The testimony came as prosecutors laid out how Andrews allegedly helped her boyfriend, Isiah Chance, and other ATK or 1200 members track Foolio—real name Charles Jones—across Tampa on his birthday. She is the first of five defendants to face trial in the case.

According to prosecutors, Andrews acted as a lookout, relaying Foolio’s location to the shooters who later opened fire in a hotel parking lot. Jones was killed and three others were injured in the barrage, which witnesses said involved up to 40 rounds.

Detectives said ATK and 1200 are aligned against Six Block, also known as KTA, the group Foolio was affiliated with before his death. The feud has spilled into music, with diss tracks like “Who I Smoke” and “Game Over” being used by investigators to map out threats and alliances.

Neader explained the process of breaking down these videos for gang evidence: “I listen to it the whole thing through and then after that I will break down the video. You can collect a lot of good evidence towards the gang in them as far as like hand signs and clothings and other stuff of that nature and then once I get through all of that breaking down and then I break down the lyrics.”

Andrews, who is not a documented gang member, faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy. Her defense claims she was manipulated by Chance and was unaware of any murder plot. They also argue she wore no disguise and had no direct role in the shooting.

The trial, which began in early 2025, has featured surveillance footage, cell tower data, and witness accounts of the ambush that killed Foolio on June 23, 2024.