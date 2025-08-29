Detroit Rapper 42 Dugg Backs Drake Amid Growing Criticism

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake received vocal support from 42 Dugg as he defended him against backlash and questioned the loyalty of his Hip-Hop peers.

42 Dugg backed Drake on social media this week as criticism mounted against the Toronto rapper, stepping in to call out what he sees as disloyalty in Hip-Hop and a culture that turns on its own.

“Man GET THE MONEY. Eventually they gone tear you down,” 42 Dugg wrote in a post that quickly caught attention. “Could be something you did or didn’t do eventually they get tired of your ass no matter who you is. THATS Why MY ADVICE IS ALWAYS GET ENOUGH MONEY TILL YOU CAN LEAVE THIS S### ALONE FOR GOOD.”

The Detroit rapper didn’t stop there. He pointed to Drake’s long track record of helping others rise in the industry, saying, “Drake put on 400 rappers an counting if they can say f### him ah street n#### got zero chances.”

“I knew our ass was out when these muthafuckas turned on Drake,” he added, suggesting that if someone with Drake’s influence and history of collaboration can be cast aside, then no one is safe.

The comments arrived as Young Thug faces ongoing legal drama and internal friction within the YSL camp.

Some observers interpreted Dugg’s defense of Drake as a broader message about loyalty, possibly even a veiled response to the snitching allegations swirling around Thug’s circle.

Online reactions were mixed. Critics pointed out Drake’s recent legal moves, with one user writing, “Drake is literally suing folks as we speak, we ain’t tryna hear all that.”

Others dismissed the idea that Drake “put on” artists, arguing instead that he jumped on hot regional tracks to stay relevant.

“He didn’t put nobody on he pulled a page out of Jay z book jump on the south hot songs,” one user wrote. “Jay z didn’t belong on ha. They use this method to stay relevant and get featured on the biggest song out.”

Some also saw Dugg’s post as a subtle defense of Young Thug amid the YSL turmoil. “Street n##### play so much politics is crazy he said all ts to defend thug snitching but when it was gunna mfs turned their backs on him,” someone wrote. “Street n##### weird as s###.”