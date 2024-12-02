Did “Devil” Diddy Really Dangle Woman From Balcony? His Lawyers Weigh In

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs disputes serious allegations that he dangled a woman off a 17th-floor balcony during a 2016 altercation.

Was Sean “Diddy” Combs at the center of a life-threatening incident where a woman was almost tossed off a 17th-floor balcony?

His lawyers have forcefully denied those specific accusations as outlined in a $10 million lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The allegations, made by fashion designer Bryana Bana Bongolan, accuse Diddy of threatening her life during a 2016 confrontation at a Hollywood apartment tied to a party hosted by singer Cassie Ventura.

Bongolan claims the incident took place on the night of September 26, 2016, when an allegedly intoxicated Diddy forced his way into a bedroom where she and her girlfriend were resting.

According to the suit, Bongolan fled to the balcony, only to be cornered by Diddy, who allegedly groped her before lifting her over the railing while berating her with, “Do you know what the [expletive] you did?”

“Mr. Combs’ threats that he was the ‘motherf*cking devil and that ‘he could kill’ her were intended to terrorize, intimidate and instill fear,” the lawsuit continued.

The lawsuit also contends that Ventura intervened in the encounter, helping to save Bongolan from further harm. However, Bongolan alleges Diddy threw her onto patio furniture before leaving the scene.

Through his attorney, Combs has denied the claims, calling them baseless.

“Anyone has the right to file a lawsuit regardless of the evidence they may or may not have. Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless,” his lawyer said in a prepared statement.

The allegations come amid ongoing legal challenges for Combs.

A similar claim was mentioned in a 2023 lawsuit filed by Ventura herself, further connecting the Hip-Hop figure to accusations of violence.

That lawsuit was settled for $30 million, according to reports. Despite the latest allegations, Diddy’s legal team remained confident.

“In court, the truth will come to light, demonstrating the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit,” the attorney’s statement concluded.

Diddy is currently being held without bail at the MDC jail as he awaits a trial in May 2025 for sex trafficking and RICO charges that include arson, kidnapping, possession of weapons and more.