Did Joe Budden Announce The End Of ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’ With Rory & Mal?

The obvious turmoil apparently caused the retired emcee to say the show is “100000%” done.

Over the last several months, there has been a lot of internal drama involving The Joe Budden Podcast that played out in front of the public. Longtime co-hosts Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay were absent from multiple episodes which led fans to wonder if they were permanently off the pod.

Budden temporarily replaced Rory and Mal with his friends Ice and Ish. At first, the new crew was met with significant backlash from loyal supporters. However, eventually, Ice and Ish built their own online backers, and the podcast carried on without Rory and Mal.

As some listeners began getting used to hearing fresh voices, The Joe Budden Podcast reverted back to its original lineup when Rory and Mal returned for the “Shaking The Tree” edition of the show last month. However, it was still noticeable tension among the podcasters.

In particular, Mal took issue with his and Rory’s seats being filled by other people. Mal expressed at the time, “Does the show go on without trying to resolve something first? I felt some type of way about that because to me it’s saying something. It’s saying like, ‘Yo, you’re replaceable.’”

Joe Budden, Mal, and Rory were once again back for “The Floor Is Yours” episode which was released on May 1. The podcast then went on another week-long hiatus. Instead of a new episode being released this week as expected, Budden took to Twitter to hint that the show may be coming to an end.

“Sorry not sorry🤷🏽‍♂️,” tweeted Joe Budden on the afternoon of May 11. The next morning he returned to the social media platform to post, “Helluva run!! God bless.” As fans of The Joe Budden Podcast began reacting to the New Jersey native’s tweets, the show’s founder seemed somewhat apathetic to the criticism he was receiving.

A Twitter user slammed Budden for allegedly going against “everything [he] preached [about].” The 40-year-old former Slaughterhouse member commented back, “I’m phony.” One person suggested Budden needed to get help because he cannot keep destroying everything he builds. Budden replied, “Yes I can.”

After another apparent fan indicated he would no longer support Joe Budden, the No Love Lost album creator, simply posted, “Take care.” There were also reports of a “deleted pod” where Budden allegedly admitted to firing Rory for asking about money connected to the podcast. Budden seemed to confirm that rumor was true with a reply tweet that read, “That’s the point.”

UPDATE:

After this article was published, Joe Budden essentially confirmed The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory and Mal has ended. A Twitter user posted, “So it’s over over heh? @JoeBudden 👀.” The rapper-turned-media personality quoted tweeted the question and answered, “100000%.”

UPDATE 2:

Joe Budden has released the “You Want It To Be One Way” Episode 437 of The Joe Budden Podcast on Patreon where he discussing the changes made to the podcast. He also tweeted, “It’s on Patreon and that’s where it will stay… I’m off to breakfast.”

Sorry not sorry 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 11, 2021

Helluva run!! God bless. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 12, 2021

Samesies. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 12, 2021

That’s the point Cawbb lol smh — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 12, 2021

I was wack before this… you be cool. https://t.co/pmc2Db1Ubo — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 12, 2021

No, it’s time for it to STOP being given thought…. There are millions of podcasts, ppl will survive. https://t.co/t5IrwfS8o8 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 12, 2021