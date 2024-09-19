Diddy Accused Of Lacing Woman’s Joint & Traumatizing Her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy was indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Singer-songwriter Tiffany Red, a friend of Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, expressed relief after he was denied bail in his sex trafficking and racketeering case. Red reflected on her trauma months after corroborating Ventura’s damning allegations against Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs.

“I feel a little safer knowing Sean Combs is behind bars,” Red wrote on Instagram. “I’m grateful to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and Homeland Security for stepping in and showing Mr. Combs and the music industry, which enabled him that they’re not above the law. This past year has been incredibly stressful and terrifying at times, but I am grateful for the opportunity to free myself from all these dark experiences.”

Red said she witnessed Diddy’s abuse of Ventura, which was exposed in a November 2023 lawsuit. Red also recalled an incident in which she was given a laced joint at Diddy’s studio during her time in the notorious mogul’s orbit.

“While co-creating Cassie’s sophomore album, I was degraded by Sean Combs, deceived by him, his team and the record labels about the music being released, I was exposed to Diddy’s abuse of Cassie and others in her circle, and I unknowingly consumed something laced without my consent at his Holmby Hills home studio while writing for Cassie back in 2017,” Red wrote. “I’ll never forget screaming, ‘What’s in this?!’ I knew instantly after smoking the joint that something was wrong. I got away that night by the grace of GOD, but I am haunted by the things I can’t remember about that evening. No one should have to endure this kind of trauma to pursue success in the music industry. We all deserve better.”

Authorities arrested Diddy for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in New York on Monday (September 16). Two judges rejected his requests for bail.

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.