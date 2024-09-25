Diddy Accuser Breaks Silence Amid Disturbing New Lawsuit  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Thalia Graves claims she was attacked by Sean “Diddy” Combs and his bodyguard in 2001, leaving her “emotionally scarred.”

Thalia Graves has broken her silence after accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of a brutal rape at the Bad Boy Records studio in 2001.

Graves filed a lawsuit on Tuesday (September 24), accusing Diddy and his former bodyguard, Joseph Sherman, of drugging and violently raping her. She also claimed he secretly recorded the alleged attack and shared it with others.

After filing her lawsuit, Graves spoke at a press conference in Los Angeles alongside her attorney Gloria Allred.

“The internal pain after being sexually assaulted has been incredibly deep and hard to put into words,” Graves said. “It goes beyond just the physical harm caused during the assault. It’s a pain that reaches into the very core of who I am leaving emotional scars that may never fully heal.”

In her suit, Graves, then 25 years old, claims she was lured to Diddy’s studio where she was given a drink allegedly laced with a drug. The filing states Graves briefly lost consciousness and awoke to find herself bound and restrained. She alleged Diddy and Sherman ignored her pleas for help, subjecting her to brutal sexual abuse.

In 2023, Graves learned of the existence of a video of the alleged attack, compounding her emotional distress.

“Being blamed, questioned and threatened has oftentimes made me feel worthless, isolated and sometimes responsible for what has happened to me,” Graves said.

“I am emotionally scarred,” she explained, adding, “I’m glad that [Combs] is locked up but that is a temporary feeling of relief.”

Diddy was arrested earlier this month on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The indictment described a long history of abuse and violence toward women, bolstered by his business empire’s resources, power, and influence.

The indictment follows multiple lawsuits against Diddy, pointing to a pattern of predatory behavior.