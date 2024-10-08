Diddy Accuser Caught Up In $3 Million Bribe Scandal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gloria Allred represents a woman named Thalia Graves, who sued Diddy and his former bodyguard Joe Sherman for rape.

Famed attorney Gloria Allred defended her client Thalia Graves after bribe allegations surfaced against the Diddy accuser. Graves was accused of offering $3 million to her ex-boyfriend to corroborate her lawsuit’s claims.

“It is very common that rich powerful men and their supporters attempt to discredit, shame and humiliate accusers who have the courage to come forward,” Allred told TMZ. “The complaint speaks for itself. Our client is looking forward to her day in court.”

Graves sued Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, and his former bodyguard Joe Sherman in September. The lawsuit claimed the two men raped her in 2001.

“Plaintiff was twenty-five at the time and dating one of Combs’ employees, a relationship that Combs exploited to lure plaintiff into meeting him and Sherman alone,” Graves’ lawyers wrote. “Once they successfully sequestered plaintiff, Combs and Sherman gave plaintiff a drink, likely laced with a drug that eventually caused her briefly to lose consciousness. She awoke to find herself bound and restrained. Combs and Sherman proceeded to brutally sexually abuse and violate plaintiff. Combs mercilessly raped her, anally and vaginally. Sherman forcefully slammed plaintiff onto a table, slapped her and repeatedly thrust his penis into her mouth. Both men were undeterred by plaintiff’s cries for help throughout the attack.”

Graves said she learned Diddy and Sherman recorded her rape in November 2023. They allegedly showed the video to multiple men.

“Plaintiff could not believe that defendants would record themselves committing such a gruesome crime and then proceed proudly and widely to disseminate the recording of it,” Graves’ lawsuit noted. “She was distraught and sunk into a deep depression. She again considered ending her life.”

Sherman denied raping Graves.

“It’s a lie on me,” he told NBC New York. “I don’t know this lady from anywhere.”

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. He remains in jail.