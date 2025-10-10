Diddy Approved For Prison Drug Program That Could Shave Off A Year

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs may trim a year from his sentence after a judge backed his participation in a federal drug rehab program.

Sean “Diddy” Combs could see his prison sentence shortened by up to a year after a federal judge agreed to recommend him for a substance abuse treatment program while serving time for sex-related charges in New York.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said he would support the 55-year-old Hip-Hop icon’s enrollment in the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Residential Drug Abuse Program, a nine-month, 500-hour rehabilitation initiative that can lead to early release for eligible inmates.

Diddy was sentenced last week to four years and two months in prison after being convicted on charges tied to transporting male escorts across state lines for drug-fueled sex parties with former partners.

According to Business Insider, Diddy’s legal team, led by attorney Teny Geragos, asked the court to “strongly recommend” that Combs be placed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, a low-security facility that offers the RDAP program.

Subramanian agreed to recommend that Combs be housed “as close as possible to the New York metropolitan area” and be considered for “any substance abuse program for which he qualifies.”

Combs has been held at a federal detention center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Prosecutors alleged he used his businesses to operate a criminal network dating back to 2008.

During his trial, defense attorneys argued that Combs’ erratic and violent behavior was fueled by long-term drug abuse.

In a letter to the court, Combs acknowledged his struggles and emphasized his sobriety.

“Although this situation has been the hardest and darkest time in my life, good things have come out of my incarceration,” he wrote. “For starters, I am now sober for the first time in 25 years. I have been trying my best to deal with my drug abuse and anger issues and take accountability as well as positive steps towards healing.”

At sentencing, Judge Subramanian offered a note of encouragement: “You are going to get through this. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Combs’ time already served in Brooklyn will count toward his total sentence.