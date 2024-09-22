Diddy’s RICO Arrest Prompts Demands For Apology To Orlando Brown

The ex-“That’s So Raven” star has made several wild claims about various celebrities over the years—including Diddy—with most people dismissing him as “crazy.”

Diddy’s name has been splattered all over the news in the wake of his September 16 arrest. Par for the course, social media has exploded with opinions, some of which involve former child actor Orlando Brown.

The That’s So Raven star has made several wild claims about various celebrities over the years—including Diddy—with most people dismissing him as “crazy.” But after the 14-page indictment against Diddy was unsealed, it forced many people to reevaluate their sentiments on Brown.

On Saturday (September 21), an old interview clip with Brown started making the rounds. In the clip, he’s asked about his opinion on the Bad Boy Records founder.

“Gotta say no to Diddy,” he said at the time. “If there’s new booty in the building, you know he’s gonna get it. You can take the b####, but he wants you.”

People immediately commented things like, “This so crazy, because he been tellin us! But people called him crazy!” and “Damn….Do we owe Orlando Brown an apology? We see that they go “crazy” but we never ask why.” Another said, “This is real, just as real as what Orlando Brown was saying. Only difference is ppl played with Orlandos credibility due to his drug use and theatrics but I don’t think his drug usage would prevent him w/ spreading those truths. Articulation is key element. Truth is there though.”

Damn….Do we owe Orlando Brown an apology? We see that they go “crazy” but we never ask why 💀 pic.twitter.com/gPjFjXDMuN — Sah (@cosmicdawg9) September 19, 2024

Diddy’s “freakoffs” are integral to his legal woes. In 2002, he appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and explained in detail how he prepares for them.

“We need alcohols,” he said. “Alcohols. Plurals. Blends. You need some water. I don’t know if guys have noticed this, but a lot of ladies drink water at parties. If you don’t have what they need, they’re gonna leave. Gotta keep ’em there. You need locks on the doors.”

O’Brien replied, surprised, “This is sounding kind of dangerous now.” But Diddy continued, “It’s a little kinky, but rock with me. Check it out. You need a lot of heat. Don’t have no air conditioning. Heat affects the alcohol and it also affects like…everybody gets a little more comfortable and builds up a nice little sweat.”

O’Brien then told him that sounded “disgusting,” to which Diddy said, “It depends on how you look at it.”

Brown has made claims about Nick Cannon, too. In 202o, he alleged Cannon performed oral sex on him. The Masked Singer host promptly addressed Brown in a lengthy Instagram post.

“When I first saw this I thought it was f###### hilarious!!!!” Cannon wrote. “But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a ‘teachable moment!’ First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was f###### brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on ‘Thats So Raven.’

“But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves. We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own. I watched various of this young brothers videos and all I see is a cry out for help.”

Brown has struggled with mental health and substance abuses issues for years. In a 2018 interview with Dr. Phil, he was offered treatment but refused it. He’s also been arrested at least five times for charges ranging from possession of a controlled substance to domestic battery. Whether Brown is telling the truth or not about Diddy is up for debate, but with recent developments, it’s sounding much more plausible.