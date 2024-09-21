Diddy Says Freakoff Parties Required “Locks On The Doors” In Resurfaced Talk Show Clip

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Bad Boy Records mogul appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in 2002 and explained in detail how he prepares for his now-infamous “freakoff” parties.

An old clip of Late Night with Conan O’Brien is making the rounds on Twitter in the wake of Diddy’s arrest.

The Bad Boy Records mogul appeared on the talk show in 2002 and explained in detail how he prepares for his now-infamous “freakoff” parties. The awkward interview includes O’Brien telling Diddy it was “sounding dangerous” at one point, but Diddy seemed unfazed.

“We need alcohols,” he begins. “Alcohols. Plurals. Blends. You need some water. I don’t know if guys have noticed this, but a lot of ladies drink water at parties. If you don’t have what they need, they’re gonna leave. Gotta keep ’em there. You need locks on the doors.”

O’Brien chimes in, “This is sounding kind of dangerous now.” But Diddy continues, “It’s a little kinky, but rock with me. Check it out. You need a lot of heat. Don’t have no air conditioning. Heat affects the alcohol and it also affects like…everybody gets a little more comfortable and builds up a nice little sweat.”

O’Brien tells him it sounds “disgusting,” to which Diddy replies, “It depends on how you look at it.”

In 2002 Sean “P. Diddy” Combs explained to Conan O’Brien his “Freakouts” – Including seducing women with liquor – Making sure bedroom doors on them were always locked while restricting air conditioning in their rooms while claiming “It depends on the way you look at it” Creepy pic.twitter.com/4xKX2rycKR — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 20, 2024

Diddy was arrested at a Manhattan hotel Monday (September 16) on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. The 14-page indictment against him alleged he engaged in a “persistent and pervasive” pattern of emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

“For decades, Sean Combs … abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct,” the indictment read. “To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled—creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday (September 17). His lawyer, of course, denied any wrongdoing.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Marc Agnifilo said in a statement to AllHipHop. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.”

Diddy remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail.