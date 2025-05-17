Diddy & Cassie Ventura’s Graphic Text Messages Exposed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s sex trafficking trial got underway on Monday (May 12) with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura taking the witness stand.

After Ventura’s testimony ended on Friday (May 16), prosecutors entered hundreds of text messages between Ventura and Diddy into public evidence, many of which painted a drastically different picture than what Ventura described during the trial.

One message from Ventura to Diddy in 2009 reads, “I can’t wait to stare at some b######## d###,” while another says, “I can’t wait to have my legs curled back behind my head to feel some d### tease my p###y raw.”

Another says, “I’m always ready to freak-off, it can be whenever,” suggesting she was complicit in the drug-fueled sex parties. In another, which Diddy’s defense attorney Anna Estevao read aloud, Ventura told Diddy, “I feel protected, you are sweet.”

Cassie Ventura’s testimony lasted for multiple days in which she recounted some of the most traumatic experiences she alleges occurred during their 10-year relationship. Her accusations against Diddy include assault, coercion and other forms of abuse, much of which she previously detailed in her 2023 lawsuit.

During the proceedings, Ventura read aloud several text messages exchanged with Diddy. They span 162 pages of court documents, ranging from affectionate and lighthearted exchanges to explicit descriptions of sexual encounters and arguments.

Ventura released a statement through her attorney following the end of her testimony.

“This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear.

“For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget. I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and I’m grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received.” Cassie concluded by requesting privacy as she prepares to welcome her third child with her husband, Alex Fine.”