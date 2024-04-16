Diddy Deserves “Benefit Of The Doubt,” Says G. Dep Who Wants To Work With Mogul Again 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Despite Diddy’s ongoing legal woes, G. Dep said he recorded over 400 songs behind bars, and he’s ready to get in the studio.

G. Dep is reaching out to Diddy to get him back in the studio despite the shocking allegations surrounding the embattled Hip-Hop mogul.

The former Bad Boy Records artist was recently released from prison after more than a decade behind bars. He was granted clemency for a 1993 murder he confessed to in 2010.

Before his prison stint, G. Dep gained national prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s with Diddy’s label and has set his sights on a return.

In an interview with Fox 5 New York, G. Dep claimed he never witnessed any of the disturbing behavior detailed in the recent lawsuits against Diddy.

“I’m like, when? When did that happen?” he questioned. “We were in the studio for months on end,” he said, adding, “I don’t know where this is coming from.”

While few former associates have spoken up for Diddy following allegations of sex trafficking and other serious claims, G. Dep says he should be given the “benefit of the doubt” until the allegations can be proven in court.

According to the “Special Delivery” hitmaker, he wrote over 400 songs in jail and is just waiting to hit the studio.

“Got a lot of songs, bruh,” G. Dep said, addressing Diddy. “I’m looking for you so we can get, you know, some type of musical situation going.”

In addition to multiple lawsuits, Diddy is the subject of a multi-agency investigation spearheaded by the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, leading to last month’s Homeland Security raids.

Diddy’s lawyer branded the federal raids an “unprecedented ambush” and “nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”