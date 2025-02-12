Diddy Fights Back: Files $100M Defamation Lawsuit Against NBCUniversal Over “Bad Boy” Documentary 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is suing NBCUniversal, Peacock, and Ample LLC for $100M over alleged defamation in “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs is fighting back against his legal woes with an explosive $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Peacock TV, LLC, and Ample LLC over allegations made in the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday (February 11), the Hip-Hop mogul’s legal team alleged the defendants “made a conscious decision to line their own pockets at the expense of truth, decency, and basic standards of professional journalism.”

In a statement, Diddy’s attorney, Erica Wolff said:

“As described in today’s lawsuit, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Peacock TV, LLC, and Ample LLC made a conscious decision to line their own pockets at the expense of truth, decency, and basic standards of professional journalism. Grossly exploiting the trust of their audience and racing to outdo their competition for the most salacious Diddy exposé, Defendants maliciously and recklessly broadcast outrageous lies in Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.”

The lawsuit highlights specific defamatory claims made in the documentary, including allegations that Diddy was involved in the deaths of Kimberly Porter, Christopher Wallace (The Notorious B.I.G.), Andre Harrell, Dwight Arrington Myers (Heavy D), and an attempted murder of Al B. Sure.

The complaint references claims by Al B. Sure that Porter was murdered to prevent her from revealing damaging information about Diddy and statements suggesting Diddy engaged in sex trafficking and sexual relationships with underage girls.

Diddy’s attorneys also highlight testimonies from unreliable sources such as conspiracy theorist Jaguar Wright and attorney Ariel Mitchell, who has a history of making unsubstantiated claims.

The lawsuit asserts that these accusations have caused severe reputational and economic harm to Diddy. It further alleges that the defendants acted with reckless disregard for the truth by relying on discredited sources and failing to verify their claims.

Diddy seeks to hold NBCUniversal and its partners accountable for what he describes as “malicious lies” aimed at capitalizing on public interest in the scandal.

Representatives for NBCUniversal have not yet commented on the lawsuit.