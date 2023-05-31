Diddy Flying Jet To Rick Ross’ Car Show, Plans To Land In Rozay’s Backyard 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Diddy is shunning his vast collection of luxury motors for Rick Ross’ car show and plans to land his jet on the Promise Land runway.

Diddy and Rick Ross are living that luxury lifestyle!

The mega-rich rappers got together recently ahead of the MMG mogul’s upcoming car show this Saturday (Jun. 3). Diddy revealed he’s planning to attend but won’t be driving one of the latest supercars, nor will he roll up in a vintage vehicle. The Bad Boy Records founder will fly to the annual event on his private jet.

While a private plane might pose a parking issue for some hosts, Rick Ross has Diddy covered. According to Puff, Rozay’s sprawling 235-acre “Promise Land” megamansion in Fayetteville, Georgia, has its own runway.

The pair linked up recently and discussed their plans for Saturday’s event in a video Rick Ross shared on his Instagram Story.

“Hope you muthafuckas are ready for Saturday,” Rick Ross declared. “It’s gon’ be a special event.”

Diddy quickly interjected: “This just in. Can I land my jet? I know it’s a car show but can I bring the jet? I know Rick Ross has a runway. He has a jet runway at his house. At his house!”

Check out the video below.

#Diddy to land his private jet on #RickRoss estate for his car show pic.twitter.com/gD9wtNbG7j — HipHopCloud.TV (@hiphopcloudtv) May 31, 2023

It was touch-and-go whether the car show would go down, and Rick Ross only got the green light a week before the event. The Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission denied Rick Ross a permit earlier this month. Residents and local officials objected, claiming it will disrupt traffic with a council member branding the annual event “a logistical nightmare.”

Despite the refusal, Rick Ross vowed to go ahead with the show and was willing to risk any fines. However, the commission reversed its decision and granted him a conditional use permit last Friday (May 26).

Alongside his battle with the commission, Rick Ross engaged in an online beef with DJ Envy over their respective car shows.