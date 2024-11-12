Diddy Granted Bond Hearing – But Government Expected To Protest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy awaits trial for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

A judge gave Sean “Diddy” Combs a sliver of hope as he desperately tries to get released from jail before his criminal trial begins in 2025. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled a hearing for Diddy’s motion for bond for November 22.

Judge Subramanian ordered prosecutors to respond to Diddy’s motion by Friday (November 15). The Hip-Hop mogul’s reply is due on November 20.

Diddy’s lawyers filed a renewed motion for bond on November 8. They proposed a “far more robust” bail package and claimed new evidence undermined the prosecution’s arguments for keeping Diddy in custody.

“The evidence makes clear that the government’s case is thin,” Diddy’s attorneys contended. “It confirms the defense’s initial description of the events depicted in the March 2016 video recording [was incorrect]: The video is not evidence of a coerced ‘freak off’ but rather a minutes-long glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship between Mr. Combs and Victim-1 [believed to be Cassie]. Additionally, the new evidence refutes the government’s proffer at the initial hearing regarding a potential second alleged victim. And the new evidence confirms that the government’s obstruction and witness tampering allegations at the initial bail hearings lacked a factual basis.”

Diddy’s legal team also claimed his confinement conditions infringed his rights to participate in his defense.

“Given the government’s amended estimate of the amount of discovery in this case—and its unique format including voluminous video and photographic evidence—Mr. Combs’ release on the proposed conditions is necessary so that he can review the discovery and prepare for trial,” his lawyers wrote. “Despite the MDC’s best efforts to facilitate the defense team’s needs, the current arrangement makes trial preparation impossible—as evidenced by the recent multiagency sweep of the facility and resulting lockdown. The Bail Reform Act and the Constitution demand more.”

Diddy has remained in jail since his September 2024 arrest. He was indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is scheduled for May 2025.