Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Diddy entered a federal drug rehab program at Fort Dix that could reduce his prison sentence by a year, according to his spokesperson.

Diddy has joined a federal drug rehabilitation program at Fort Dix prison in New Jersey, a move that could trim up to a year off his sentence stemming from prostitution-related charges.

The former Hip-Hop mogul, who began serving more than four years behind bars, was accepted into the Bureau of Prisons’ Residential Drug Abuse Program, a structured treatment plan that includes intensive therapy. According to the Bureau’s records, Diddy is currently scheduled for release in May 2028, but participation in the program could lead to early release.

A spokesperson for Diddy, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed the development, telling The New York Times that the artist is “committed to sobriety, focused on healing, and trying to set an example for others.”

Diddy’s legal team previously acknowledged his past substance abuse, including opiates, but said he has remained clean since being incarcerated.

During his trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence of drug use, including narcotics seized during a raid of his mansion. Authorities recovered cocaine, ketamine, MDMA tablets and benzodiazepines before his arrest.

Now housed in a unit with roughly 200 inmates, Diddy shares a nine-person room and works in the facility’s chapel library, according to Engelmayer.

Last week, TMZ reported that Diddy had been caught consuming homemade alcohol behind bars, but Engelmayer denied the claim. Diddy was recently transferred to Fort Dix after sentencing and began serving his term earlier this year.