EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Hires Lawyer Who Defended Russian “Spy” Implicated In 2016 Election Interference

Diddy is facing at least eight civil lawsuits centering on various allegations of sexual and physical assault. One of them, filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal, is in its early stages. In court documents filed on Thursday (May 30) and viewed by AllHipHop, it was revealed the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul has hired Michael Tremonte of the law firm Sher Termonte LLC to handle the case.

Tremonte famously represented Rinat Akhmetshin, a notable figure in the Special Counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States Presidential election. Akhmetshin sued William Browder for defamation, alleging that Browder falsely accused him of being a Russian intelligence officer involved in subversive activities in the U.S.

Tremonte and Sher Tremonte LLP managed Akhmetshin’s defamation case. While the specifics of Tremonte’s role in the Special Counsel investigation aren’t publicly available, it’s confirmed that he successfully resolved the case with no charges filed against Akhmetshin, who was a significant target in the investigation.

Dickerson-Neal alleged Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1991. She lodged a complaint in Manhattan Supreme Court in November 2023. Her action came just one day before the expiration date of the New York State Adult Survivors Act. She also claimed Diddy participated in “revenge p###” against her. The footage was allegedly shared with his associates in the music industry.

She contends that the circulation of the video has been detrimental her health, reputation and professional opportunities. Her legal action follows the bombshell lawsuit filed by Cassie Ventura that same month.

According to the Sher Tremonte LLP website, Tremonte’s practice encompasses complex commercial disputes, securities and class action litigation, banking litigation, antitrust issues, accountants’ liability and employment law. His white collar defense focuses on federal and state criminal and regulatory investigations, covering securities, insurance, and accounting fraud, antitrust violations, improper trading, market manipulation, tax fraud and money laundering.

He’s successfully represented clients in public and private corruption investigations, including bribery and kickbacks in federal procurement and mismanagement of healthcare funding and employment benefit programs. He also defends individuals in federal campaign finance and political interference investigations, notably resolving cases from the 2016 U.S. Presidential election probe without charges. Additionally, he has extensive experience in civil and criminal RICO cases.