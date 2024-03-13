Diddy & Lil Rod Deny Reaching Settlement In Bombshell Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Producer Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual harassment and assault, accusing the mogul of “engaging in serious illegal activity.”

No settlement was reached in producer Lil Rod’s shocking lawsuit against Diddy on Wednesday (March 13). According to TMZ, both sides refuted any notion of a deal between the two. Claims of a settlement stemmed from a clerical error, which incorrectly listed an alleged agreement in court records.

“Minute Entry for proceedings held before Magistrate Judge Andrew E. Krause: Settlement Conference held on 3/13/2024,” the entry read. “Parties appeared by video. Settlement reached. Defendants will provide an initial draft of a proposed settlement agreement by March 20, 2024. Plaintiffs will file the proposed infant compromise order with Judge Karas by April 19, 2024.”

The filing has since been removed from public records. The judges mentioned in the entry were not involved in Diddy’s ongoing civil dispute. Judge J. Paul Oetken presided over the case.

Lil Rod, whose real name is Rodney Jones, sued Diddy in February. Jones accused Diddy of sexual harassment and assault, among other allegations.

The lawsuit added to an already substantial list of sexual assault allegations against Diddy. The Hip-Hop mogul’s ex-girlfriend Cassie kicked off a string of lawsuits when she sued him for rape and years of abuse in November 2023. Diddy quickly settled with Cassie out of court, but more lawsuits were filed later that month.

Liza Gardner and Joie Dickerson-Neal sued Diddy after Cassie’s settlement, accusing him of sexually assaulting them in the ‘90s. Gardner filed an amended complaint on Tuesday (March 12). The update said she was only 16 years old at the time of the alleged assault. Singer Aaron Hall was implicated in Gardner’s lawsuit.

A woman identified as Jane Doe also sued Diddy for rape and sex trafficking. The plaintiff said she was 17 years old when Diddy, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre and an unnamed man gang-raped her in 2003. Diddy denied the allegations.