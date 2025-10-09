Diddy Loses Control Of “Ibiza Tapes” As Feds Take Over Key Evidence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy agreed to hand over his “Ibiza Tapes” and devices to federal authorities, who say the items were tied to his trafficking charges.

Sean “Diddy” Combs surrendered a trove of electronics and a set of cryptically labeled “Ibiza Tapes” to federal authorities as part of the sex trafficking case that landed the Hip-Hop mogul a four-year prison sentence, according to court documents filed Wednesday (October 8).

The devices — including iPhones, iPads, laptops, thumb drives and hard drives — were seized during coordinated March 2024 raids on his properties.

Among them, investigators found cassette tapes recorded with a Sony DVCAM, a professional-grade camera released in the late ’90s. The tapes, discovered at Diddy’s Miami mansion, were marked “Ibiza Tapes,” though court filings did not detail their contents.

Prosecutors said the items were “property used or intended to be used” in connection with prostitution-related offenses that led to Diddy’s conviction in July.

The 55-year-old Bad Boy Records founder agreed to forfeit the items, which will now be held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for safekeeping.

The agreement was signed by both federal prosecutors and Diddy’s legal team.

Diddy was sentenced last Friday following a two-month trial in Manhattan federal court. Judge Arun Subramanian imposed a four-year sentence.

During the trial, witnesses described a disturbing pattern of behavior. Several testified that Diddy orchestrated drug-fueled sex parties he called “freak-offs,” where he allegedly recorded his romantic partners engaging in sexual acts with male escorts.

Cassie Ventura, his former girlfriend and the prosecution’s key witness, told the court Diddy “coerced” her into participating in those encounters while he filmed.

Diddy’s legal team attempted to dismiss the charges by arguing he was an “amateur” pornographer protected under the First Amendment. That argument failed.

The jury acquitted him of specific charges involving coercion of Ventura and another woman referred to as “Jane,” though prosecutors maintained the overall conduct formed part of a broader pattern of exploitation.