Diddy Denies Dissing R&B After Backlash

Diddy clarified some recent comments he made about the state of R&B music, after receiving massive backlash! Read more!

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has clarified his declaration that “R&B is dead.”

During an Instagram Live session with Timbaland last week, the Last Night rapper declared that “R&B is motherf**king dead as of right now.”

During the session, he explained, “R&B gotta be judged to a certain thing… R&B is not a hustle. This s### is about feeling your vulnerability.”

With the implication that modern R&B doesn’t meet these standards, he continued, “It’s our fault for accepting anything less for anybody getting on a mic. I feel like there was a death of R&B singing, and I’m a part of bringing that s### back!”

Diddy’s comments received criticism from other musicians, with Brent Faiyaz calling the gatekeeping of music genres “primitive” and Chris Brown telling Diddy to “respectfully shut up.”

It’s been 3 days of the debate…This is the clarity of the message…It’s not disrespect to anybody. — LOVE (@Diddy) August 20, 2022

The rapper clarified his comments on Twitter.

“It’s been 3 days of the debate… This is the clarity of the message… It’s not disrespect to anybody,” Diddy began in a thread. “This conversation was out of love and me purposely wanting to bring attention to R&B! It was something that I saw the effect of the Hip hop and R&B balance. That balance is honesty and realness when it comes together, melodies, vulnerability and most importantly LOVE!”

He summarised, “This message is that R&B game needs more love, vulnerability, (and) support!”