Diddy Reportedly Survives Deadly Prison Attack With Knife At His Throat

The embattled mogul faced a life-threatening encounter when an inmate pressed a makeshift blade to his throat at Brooklyn’s detention center.

Diddy awakened to a makeshift blade pressed against his throat during a terrifying encounter at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

The Hip-Hop mogul found himself in mortal danger when an armed inmate infiltrated his cell while he slept. Longtime friend Charlucci Finney revealed the chilling details of the near-fatal incident to Daily Mail.

“He woke up with a knife to his throat,” Finney disclosed about the attack on his friend of over 30 years. “I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.”

The 55-year-old music producer currently serves a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offenses at the notorious detention facility. His legal team previously warned Judge Arun Subramanian about violence threats from inmates seeking to gain “prestige” by harming the celebrity prisoner.

Finney believes the knife attack served as intimidation rather than a genuine murder attempt. “If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed,” he explained. “It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him.”

The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns at MDC Brooklyn, where Diddy has spent 13 months awaiting trial and sentencing. Defense attorney Brian Steel previously told the court that guards stopped another shiv-wielding inmate from attacking his client.

Diddy’s attorneys want him transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey for the remainder of his sentence. They argue the low-security facility would provide better safety and family access while allowing participation in drug rehabilitation programs.

Finney suffers sleepless nights worrying about his famous friend’s welfare behind bars. “Sean has kept a lot of this stuff to himself because he doesn’t want to worry his family,” he said. “But if you’re in jail and you’ve been charged with anything sexual it’s not a good place to be.”

The record producer was convicted in July on two counts of transporting male escorts for drug-fueled sex parties known as “freak offs.” Judge Subramanian sentenced him to four years plus two months in prison and imposed a $500,000 fine.

Diddy avoided more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have resulted in life imprisonment. His conviction centered on organizing elaborate sexual encounters rather than forced prostitution.

Finney operates a clothing line promoting Diddy’s innocence and collects petition signatures weekly for his friend’s release. “The sex trafficking didn’t stick because the jury was smart enough to understand that this was not sex trafficking,” he insisted.

The White House denied reports Monday that President Trump was considering commuting Diddy’s sentence. A spokesperson called the TMZ report “fake news” with “zero truth.”

Diddy’s legal team filed an appeal notice Monday (October 10) seeking to overturn both his conviction and prison sentence. He remains scheduled for release in late 2028 under current sentencing guidelines.