White House Trashes TMZ Over Report Of Potential Diddy Pardon

Trump denied plans to pardon Diddy after TMZ claimed he considered clemency for the convicted mogul serving 50 months for prostitution charges.

The White House on Tuesday (October 21) firmly rejected claims that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning music mogul Diddy.

The denial came after TMZ reported that Trump was “vacillating” on granting clemency to the convicted entertainer.

“There is zero truth to the TMZ report,” a White House official told NBC News. The official criticized TMZ for not reaching out before publishing what they called “fake news.”

The White House emphasized that “the president, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”

Diddy was convicted in July on federal prostitution-related charges. A jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he was acquitted on more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Those charges could have resulted in a life sentence.

The 55-year-old music executive received a 50-month prison sentence. He remains locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His legal team has filed appeals seeking to overturn the verdict.

Federal prosecutors alleged Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his entertainment businesses. They claimed he used Bad Boy Entertainment and other ventures to facilitate illegal activities. The charges centered on allegations that he transported people across state lines for prostitution.

Diddy built his empire starting in the 1990s with Bad Boy Entertainment. The label launched the careers of artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Mase and Faith Evans.

He later expanded into fashion with Sean John clothing and various liquor brands.

The conviction marked a dramatic fall for one of Hip-Hop’s most influential figures. Diddy had previously faced various legal challenges throughout his career, but avoided serious criminal convictions.

TMZ stood by their reporting despite the White House denial. Casey Carver, a TMZ spokesperson, told NBC News: “We stand by our story.”

Presidential pardons can completely erase federal convictions. Commutations reduce sentences without clearing the underlying conviction. Trump has constitutional authority to grant either form of clemency for federal crimes.

Diddy’s time already served will count toward his sentence. This means he could be released in approximately three years if Trump does not set him free and his appeal fails.