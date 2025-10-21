Diddy Could Walk Free As Trump Weighs Sentence Commutation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump is reportedly considering commuting Diddy’s 50-month prison sentence, a move that could set the Hip-Hop mogul free within days.

Sean “Diddy” Combs may walk free this week as Donald Trump mulls over a sentence commutation for the Hip-Hop mogul convicted of violating the Mann Act and serving time in federal prison.

Trump is reportedly considering cutting short Combs’ 50-month sentence, a move that would allow the music executive to leave prison immediately, according to a senior White House official who confirmed the deliberation.

Combs has already served 13 months and, under standard conditions, could be released in about two years with credit for time served.

“Trump will do what he wants,” the official told TMZ. The source added that Trump is “vacillating” on whether to approve the commutation.

Combs was sentenced in October after being found guilty on two federal counts of transporting women for prostitution across state lines.

Along with the prison term, he received five years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine.

He filed an appeal on Monday (October 20) to challenge both the conviction and the sentence.

The request for clemency came shortly after Combs’ sentencing, when his legal team reached out to a senior White House official with direct access to Trump.

Trump publicly acknowledged the appeal for mercy just days later, telling reporters he was aware of the petition.

Though the relationship between Trump and Combs has been strained—Combs backed Joe Biden in the 2020 election—Trump hasn’t ruled out granting clemency.

The timing of the potential commutation is notable. Just last week, Trump commuted the sentence of former Rep. George Santos, signaling a willingness to exercise his clemency powers early in his new term.

If approved, Combs would be released immediately, though he would still be subject to the remaining terms of his sentence, including supervised release and the financial penalty.