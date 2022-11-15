Diddy Reveals He Pays Up To $5,000 For A Haircut 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Diddy admitted he pays his barber the hefty sum because he’s “outside, outside” and so, needs his hair done “every five minutes.”

As a Hip-Hop icon and music industry mogul, Diddy knows the importance of looking and feeling good.

With a young, successful “Shawty Wop” on his arm, the Bad Boy Records founder is prepared to pay a style premium, as he revealed in a recent video. On Monday (Nov. 14), Diddy took to Instagram showing off his fresh haircut.

After showing off his freshly coiffed follicles, Diddy revealed, “It’s $1,000 a cut.” Knowing fans would likely be shocked at the huge sum, the “Gotta Move On” rapper explained: “For real, because this my barber and I share my barber with the world, he’s one of the best. But I’m outside, outside so I need my hair done every five minutes.”

Furthermore, Diddy is happy to shell out even more if he has to keep his barber around for the day. “My daily price is $5,000,” he said before adding, “I’m just telling you the truth.”

Diddy then turned to his celebrity barber, Marcus telling him, “I love you brother. Don’t take less than $1,000. Know your worth, king.” Check out the clip below.

Meanwhile, it’s not just haircuts Diddy forks out the big bucks for. Young Miami was overcome with emotion on Sunday (Nov. 13), showing off the floral displays “Papi” – her nickname for Diddy- gifted her.

The City Girls rapper shared several images of the beautiful rose bouquets revealing: “I’m crying. My heart can’t take it.”

Yung Miami also posted a video revealing it was Diddy who filled her living room with roses. “I love you! Love, Papi,” the florist’s card read.