Diddy Seen Talking To Ex-NBA Player In Prison Yard Photo

Diddy was seen at Fort Dix federal prison speaking with Sebastian Telfair in his first public appearance since his federal conviction and transfer.

Diddy shared a quiet moment with Sebastian Telfair in the prison yard of Fort Dix, marking the music mogul’s first public appearance since his September 2024 arrest on federal charges.

The 55-year-old founder of Bad Boy Records was seen in newly surfaced photos obtained by TMZ, showing him speaking with the former NBA guard, both dressed in matching gray sweats and blue jackets.

Diddy, sporting a knit beanie and a salt-and-pepper beard, appeared composed during the outdoor conversation at the New Jersey federal facility.

The sighting comes weeks after Diddy was handed a 50-month sentence following his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He avoided more severe penalties after being cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges in July. Judge Arun Subramanian also ordered him to pay a $500,000 fine and serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison term.

The Hip-Hop producer was moved to Fort Dix on October 30 after spending over a year at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. That time will count toward his sentence, which is scheduled to end in May 2028.

#EXCLUSIVE 👀 Diddy is seen hanging with former NBA star Sebastian Telfair in prison.



Photos: https://t.co/fGKgsFRfTf pic.twitter.com/85jxkALQ23 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 3, 2025

Telfair, 40, is also serving time at Fort Dix for violating the terms of his supervised release in a healthcare fraud case.

He pleaded guilty in March 2023 to submitting false medical claims to the NBA’s health and welfare plan and was initially sentenced to three years of probation.

After failing to meet the terms of his release—including missing court-ordered service and skipping check-ins with his probation officer—he was sentenced to six months behind bars and reported to Fort Dix in August 2025.

Telfair’s professional basketball career spanned a decade, beginning in 2004 when he was drafted straight out of Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn.

He played for several teams, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves. Diddy’s legal team recently scored a minor victory when a judge agreed to fast-track the appeal of his conviction.

His current sentence is set to end in May 2028, taking into account the time already served.