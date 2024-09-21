Diddy’s Son Quincy Clarifies Relationship With Biological Father Al B. Sure 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy‘s adopted son Quincy Brown is shedding light on his relationship with his biological father, singer Al B. Sure.

Diddy‘s adopted son, Quincy Brown, is opening up about the state of his relationship with his biological father, Al B. Sure.

The singer/songwriter dated late model Kim Porter back in the 90s and they welcomed Quincy in 1991. They eventually split, and Porter began a longstanding relationship with Diddy and had three children with him.

During a recent appearance on Angela’s Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, Quincy revealed their relationship is not that of a traditional father and son, and he sees Al B. Sure more like a friend than a father.

“We cool now. I just talked to him a couple days ago. He was congratulating me on the album,” Quincy explained. “But this isn’t – I think we got a cool relationship. He tends to try and do the dad thing a lot but it’s like, that’s not really where we’re at in life. We homies more than anything. We’re like, ‘Let’s go do something.’”

He added, “And I feel like that’s kind of where we’re getting at now, actually knowing that we’re two grown men. We can talk about anything and everything. It’s not about anything else.”

Quincy & Al B. Sure Join Forces At The White House

Last week, Al B. Sure and Quincy met up at The White House Black Excellence Brunch. Al shared footage of them, including one video with Anthony Anderson. He thanked the actor for reaching out to Quincy when “Popz was going through the medical crisis, in a coma and the liver transplant.”

Back in March, Al B. Sure reached out to Quincy on social media amid the ongoing scandals surrounding Diddy.

“#LettertoMySon! Come Home,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of them together. “The [door emoji] is wide open. You’re safe here son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological [fist emoji].”

Later that month, Al appeared to suggest his 2022 coma was somehow connected to Diddy.

“We’re going to produced the Al. B Sure story,” he said in a clip circulating online. “So hold on to your britches ’cause you’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma. You’re really going to need to call Homeland Security.”

Around the same, time, social media users dredged up a claim Al B. Sure made in 2020 casting doubt on Kim Porter’s official cause of death.