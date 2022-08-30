Dionne Warwick “Confused” By Yung Gravy’s Name

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dionne Warwick had some questions for rapper Yung Gravy and why he chose his stage name. Read her hilarious comments!

Dionne Warwick is “still confused” by Yung Gravy’s choice of stage name.

The “Mr. Clean” rapper, real name Matthew Hauri, hit the headlines on Sunday when he stepped out at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards with Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling, as his date.

But while many people were interested in Yung Gravy and Sheri’s new romance, Dionne took to Twitter to question the 26-year-old’s choice of name.

I have just learned that it is “Yung” and not “Young”. I am still confused about the gravy. Okay. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 29, 2022

“Young Gravy? Like the food??????” she asked her followers.

Dionne later realized that she had made a slight error regarding Yung Gravy’s spelling.

“I have just learned that it is ‘Yung’ and not ‘Young.’ I am still confused about the gravy. Okay,” the 81-year-old continued.

In response, “Wonder Woman” star Lynda Carter wrote, “I guess it’s better than Old Gravy??” to which Dionne replied, “You have a point.”