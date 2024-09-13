Dirty Money Singer Casts Doubt On Dawn Richard’s Abuse Claims Against Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kaleena Harper, who was once in the trio Dirty Money alongside Diddy and Dawn Richard, has come to the defense of the Bad Boy Records mogul. On Friday (September 13), Harper issued a statement to her Instagram Story in the wake of Richardson’s recent lawsuit against Diddy.

“I acknowledge the recent lawsuit filed by Dawn Richard in which my name has been mentioned 33 times,” Harper began. “While I fully respect Dawn’s right to recount her experiences, I want to emphasize that her account reflects her personal perspective and should not be interpreted as a universal truth applicable to everyone involved.

“It’s important to understand that while I was present in some of the same professional settings mentioned, many of the allegations and incidents described in this suit are not representative of my experiences, and some do not align with my own truth.”

The former Bad Boy artist went on to insist she was never involved in or aware of “any behavior that could be considered abusive or unlawful.” She also vowed not to say anything further as the legal process moves forward.

Richard accused Diddy of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, fraud and more in her lawsuit. She accused Diddy of subjecting her to years of “inhumane working conditions.” She also recalled witnessing him abuse his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who sued the mogul in November 2023.

One of Diddy’s lawyers, Erica Wolff, responded to Dawn Richard’s lawsuit in a statement on Wednesday (September 11). Wolff claimed Richard’s allegations were false and suggested the singer had ulterior motives for suing Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs.

“Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit,” Wolff said. “In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a payday — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour.

“If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year. It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court.”