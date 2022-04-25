DJ Akademiks Teases Reunion With Joe Budden

The former ‘Everyday Struggle’ presenters got back together.

At one point, DJ Akademiks, Joe Budden, and Nadeska Alexis led the most-talked-about Hip Hop show on the planet. Clips from Everday Struggle – like infamous interviews with Vic Mensa and Migos – regularly went viral on social media.

Rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden left Everyday Struggle in 2017. Complex’s morning talk show then aired with other co-hosts, such as Wayno, sitting across from DJ Akademiks until the program came to an end in December 2021.

After some reshuffling of the co-hosts on his own self-titled podcast, Joe Budden continued to discuss Hip Hop culture on a bi-weekly schedule. In addition, Akademiks went on to launch the Off The Record podcast.

It appears former co-workers DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden recently got back together to create new content. On Sunday, Ak tweeted, “Reunited @JoeBudden 🥰🥰🥰. Tune into our both podcasts in the next week or so 🦂🦂🦂.”

Reunited @JoeBudden 🥰🥰🥰 . Tune into our both podcasts in the next week or so 🦂🦂🦂 pic.twitter.com/vCPxnja7w5 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 24, 2022

A brief video snippet also accompanied Akademiks’s weekend Twitter post. The footage featured the online media personality and retired emcee Joe Budden talking face-to-face with several red cups placed on a table.

Both DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden have become somewhat controversial figures in contemporary Hip Hop. The two outspoken commentators’ respective hot takes about the culture are often met with passionate support and fervent opposition.

The Joe Budden Podcast launched in 2015 with Budden, Marisa Mendez, and Rory Farrell. Mendez left in 2016. Jamil “Mal” Clay later joined the show. Both Rory and Mal parted ways with JBP last year before being replaced by Ice and Ish.

DJ Akademiks’s Off The Record began streaming on Spotify in 2021. The digital series recently presented interviews with NLE Choppa, Nardo Wick, 2 Chainz, Roddy Ricch, Fivio Foreign, Flo Milli, Latto, 6ix9ine, Bobby Shmurda, and more.