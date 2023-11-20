Akademiks Trolls Yung Miami For Not Speaking Out About Diddy Rape Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The outspoken podcaster comments on his longtime target.

Akademiks hasn’t ended his feud with celebrity couple Diddy and Yung Miami. The media personality blasted Miami for remaining silent on the internet-breaking accusations against Diddy.

According to reports, Diddy quickly reached a settlement in the civil lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. The R&B singer accused the Bad Boy Entertainment founder of sexual assault and physical abuse, in addition to several other shocking allegations.

Akademiks took the opportunity to publicly call out Yung Miami on Twitter (X). The Off The Record podcaster tweeted, “Yung Miami loud ass ain’t tweet in 4 days… c’mon… don’t make it this obvious, lol.”

Yung Miami loud ass aint tweet in 4 days… cmon.. dont make it this obvious lOl. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 20, 2023

As of press time, it doesn’t t appear Yung Miami has commented on the rape allegations connected to Diddy. However, the City Girls member shared a video of herself attending a Miami Dolphins football game this weekend.

Yung Miami’s issues with Akademiks included a war of words over the streamer referring to the “Act Up” rapper as Diddy’s “side chick.” Last December, Ak backtracked on wanting to duel with Diddy. He later reignited hostilities this year by criticizing City Girls’ recent album sales.

Akademiks versus Yung Miami eventually led to Saucy Santana defending his friend and fellow Florida native. Santana’s über-viral takedown of Ak led to him breaking down during a livestream.

“I was in tears when he laughed and was trolling about my car getting shot up while I was 6 months pregnant,” Yung Miami posted in response to Akademiks’ crying video spreading across social media.

Akademiks has also faced allegations of being abusive towards women. His former girlfriend Angelica reportedly claimed the New Jersey-bred commentator behaved “pervy” because he would allegedly only initiate sexual activity after getting drunk.