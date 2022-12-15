DJ Akademiks Backtracks On Calling Yung Miami A “Side Chick” After Diddy Comments

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It looks like DJ Akademiks does not want to go to war with Sean “Diddy” Combs. After attacking Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee on social media, Ak has now changed his tone about Diddy’s rumored girlfriend.

DJ Akademiks and Yung Miami of the City Girls recently had a back-and-forth on Twitter. The online spat began after Akademiks referred to Yung Miami as a “side chick” in response to the news of Diddy’s latest child.

Diddy posted, “[Yung Miami] is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

The Revolt network founder also added, “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

DJ Akademiks took to a Twitch stream to offer his reaction to Diddy’s comments. The longtime YouTube personality claimed the billionaire Hip Hop mogul sent him a direct message about the situation.

“Diddy, I’m not no player hater. I love you. So I’m gonna fall back out of this one. I ain’t even gonna get on crazy like that,” said DJ Akademiks. “I don’t know what to do. She’s been reading comments now. She’s on everybody’s head. It’s not only me.”

Ak also stated, “She’s a queen. I love her. She’s not no side chick no more. Diddy even had to like lightweight throw out a threat. This is when I knew it was serious… I’m good. I’m backing out of this one. I don’t want no problems.”

Ak Also Has Beef With Quality Control Music’s Lil Baby

As far as threats, DJ Akademiks issued his own warnings to another Hip Hop star. Many fans believe Lil Baby threw shots at the outspoken podcaster on his It’s Only Me album.

Akademiks responded by calling the rapper “Short Bus Baby” during an interview. He later turn his bombastic rhetoric about Lil Baby up several notches by challenging the QC rapper to a physical encounter.

“I will fight Lil Baby for free or for money. I just want to get in the ring with him. You don’t got no 4PF, n####, I will choke you to death. I will punch you in your face. You’re not doing s###,” said Ak on Twitch earlier this week.