Twitter In Shambles After Diddy Reveals He’s Fathered A New Baby

Diddy shocked Twitter on Saturday (December 10) after he announced he’d fathered a new baby—a girl named Love Sean Combs. The Bad Boy Records mogul announced the news in a tweet that read: “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”
Of course, Twitter exploded with reactions—and not necessarily in a good way. It’s well-documented Diddy has been in an open relationship with Yung Miami, leaving many to wonder how the City Girl is feeling.
TMZ reports the baby was born in October at a Newport Beach, California hospital although the mother’s identity remains a mystery. The latest addition marks Diddy’s sixth child with multiple women. Yung Miami cryptically addressed the news after a fan asked her to be the next guest on her own podcast, Caresha, Please.
“You might be the next guest on caresha please because we need answers,” the fan wrote. She replied with two eyeball emojis and nothing more.
The unexpected revelation from Diddy sparked a cascade of memes and GIFs. Find some of those below.