Twitter In Shambles After Diddy Reveals He’s Fathered A New Baby

People exploded with reactions to the unexpected news, with many wondering what Yung Miami was thinking.

Diddy shocked Twitter on Saturday (December 10) after he announced he’d fathered a new baby—a girl named Love Sean Combs. The Bad Boy Records mogul announced the news in a tweet that read: “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

Of course, Twitter exploded with reactions—and not necessarily in a good way. It’s well-documented Diddy has been in an open relationship with Yung Miami, leaving many to wonder how the City Girl is feeling.

Caresha when she sees this tweet pic.twitter.com/0gaYIHA2aL — I NEED A LOGO ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ rodeothealbum (@_rodeothealbum) December 10, 2022

TMZ reports the baby was born in October at a Newport Beach, California hospital although the mother’s identity remains a mystery. The latest addition marks Diddy’s sixth child with multiple women. Yung Miami cryptically addressed the news after a fan asked her to be the next guest on her own podcast, Caresha, Please.

“You might be the next guest on caresha please because we need answers,” the fan wrote. She replied with two eyeball emojis and nothing more.

The unexpected revelation from Diddy sparked a cascade of memes and GIFs. Find some of those below.

I hope this is one of his horrible dad jokes 😭 pic.twitter.com/bJzx8bO6he — ✨ Superior ✨ (@ThaNotoriousDaj) December 10, 2022

you trolling or something old man pic.twitter.com/tff4WRrrGz — liyah (@liyah06787431) December 10, 2022

This about to be them next pic.twitter.com/zTsc7ob5Ng — • Knee-Cuh 🦒 ✨ (@_BabyAmazon) December 10, 2022

Here you go Caresha pic.twitter.com/iAq6mnOM2m — NewYorkMouth (@RayRay5763) December 10, 2022