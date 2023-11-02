Yung Miami Reacts To Akademiks Crying Over Saucy Santana’s Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Santana threatened to sexually assault Ak after the YouTuber called him a homophobic slur.

The ongoing online battle of DJ Akademiks versus Yung Miami and Saucy Santana has taken another dramatic step. Santana’s viral takedown of Akademiks left the YouTuber visibly shaken.

Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks have been feuding for months. The bad blood recently rose to another level after Ak publicly criticized Miami’s group, the City Girls, and their low album sales.

City Girls’ close confidant, Saucy Santana, jumped into the situation. Akademiks then referred to Santana as a “batty man” and “c#########.” Ak also challenged the openly gay entertainer to a confrontation which led to the “Material Gworrllllllll!” rapper delivering a vicious rant.

“We want to meet you outside. I want to meet you outside. I don’t want to pull up to no m############ headquarters, corporate ass-n####,” Santana stated. “I want to see you outside. Let’s get active.”

The former makeup artist also added, “After I beat you, I’m gonna f### you in your ass.” Those comments apparently did not sit well with DJ Akademiks. The often outspoken internet harasser broke down during a live broadcast.

“I don’t f### with certain s###. I would never like it,” Akademiks said in response to Saucy Santana’s sexual assault threat, according to The Neighborhood Talk. While holding back tears, Ak continued, “I’m telling you, I hate certain s### to the soul of me.”

Apparently, Yung Miami does not have any sympathy for Akademiks at the moment. The “Act Up” hitmaker offered her thoughts on Ak’s teary message in The Neighborhood Talk‘s comment section.

“I was in tears when he laughed and was trolling about my car getting shot up while I was 6 months pregnant 😢,” Yung Miami wrote on IG. That comment currently has over 13,000 likes on the platform.