DJ Jazzy Jeff Defends Will Smith Over Oscars Slap

DJ Jazzy Jeff had some thoughts about his partner Will Smith and The drama with Chris Rock after “the slap heard around the world!”

DJ Jazzy Jeff has insisted Will Smith’s Oscar’s slap was a “lapse in judgment.”

During the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27th, the “King Richard” actor walked onto the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he compared his wife Jada Pinkett Smith – who has the medical condition alopecia – to G.I. Jane.

Appearing on Closed Sessions Legend Conversation recently, Will Smith’s longtime collaborator Jazzy Jeff defended his friend.

“Don’t get it twisted that it was something he was proud of. It was a lapse in judgment, you know?” he argued.

“I think the thing that I’ve realized is I don’t know too many people that has had the least amount of lapse of judgment than him. I can name 50 times that he should’ve smacked the s**t out of somebody and he didn’t. So, for him to have a lapse in judgment, he’s human. And I think a lot of the criticism comes from the people who don’t think people like that are human.”

Smith apologized to the Academy members and his peers during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the film event.

Last week, the 53-year-old was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.