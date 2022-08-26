DJ Khaled Shares ‘God Did’ Album, Reveals 7 Music Videos Coming in 7 Days 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled shared the feature-packed 18-track God Did album, which he claims Hov hailed as his “best album,” to date.

DJ Khaled has finally delivered his highly-anticipated featured packed album God Did.

The superstar producer shared his 18-track album on Friday (Aug. 26) after unveiling the cover art and tracklist earlier in the week.

DJ Khaled drafted a roster of heavy hitters for God Did, including a 5 min verse from Jay-Z, which fans on Twitter are calling verse of the year.

Other appearances include Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, Travis Scott, Future, SZA, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Don Toliver, Juice WRLD, Jadakiss, Latto, City Girls, Kodak Black, Quavo, Rick Ross, and many more. Stream God Did below

Earlier in the week, DJ Khaled revealed that Jay-Z had a hand in choosing the “God Did artwork. “I am the biggest Jay-Z fan,” he told Billboard. “I always give him, like, two cover options and see which one he would pick. And I did it again on this album.”

Furthermore, Hov told Khaled that this is his best work yet. “After I got done playing it,” DJ Khaled continued, “he pulled me aside and said, ‘Yo, this is your best album.’ I love you, Jay-Z!”

DJ Khaled thanked Jay-Z in an Instagram post alongside Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. He also shared his gratitude for a few other Hip-Hop legends on Friday after dropping God Did.

The “We Did It” hitmaker tagged Dr. Dre, Kane West, and Eminem, noting, “this GIFT is UNBELIEVABLE!! THANK YOU!! Thank you for letting me put this on my album to bless the world with! @drdre you’re my idol! @kanyewest you’re my BROTHER! @eminem this is a dream come true.”

In addition to the album, Khaled revealed he has seven God Did music videos arriving in the next seven days. The first lands at noon on Friday (Aug. 26), with another arriving later the same day at 7 p.m. Check out the schedule below.

DJ Khaled – God Did