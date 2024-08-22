DJ Mustard Shuts Down Possibility Of Drake Collaboration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Mustard produced Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss “Not Like Us,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

DJ Mustard has no interest in working with Drake after producing Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” The West Coast producer affirmed his anti-Drake stance in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I don’t think I want to make a song with that dude,” Mustard said. “He’s a strange guy.”

Mustard clashed with Drake’s fans following the release of the producer’s Faith of a Mustard Seed album. Drake supporters mocked the project’s disappointing sales, which led to Mustard lashing out on X (formerly known as Twitter). Mustard called Drake the “Malcolm X of white people” in one post.

“These guys don’t go to sleep,” Mustard said of Drake’s fans. “All they do is tweet, tweet, tweet, tweet. That’s where ‘the Nation of drizzlam’ came from. I said it in a joking manner, but I guess on Twitter it looked like I was mad. Drake should use that phrase. I won’t charge him for it.”

Mustard’s album may not have sold well, but he scored a No. 1 hit with “Not Like Us.” Lamar’s song was the winning blow in his much-discussed battle against Drake.

Lamar wasn’t the only rapper beefing with Drake this year Future, Rick Ross and A$AP Rocky also dissed Drake in the first half of 2024. Rocky briefly addressed his issues with Drake in a conversation with Billboard.

“You got to realize, certain n##### was throwing shots for years,” Rocky said. “I ain’t in the middle of that s###. That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p#### boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N##### getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N##### sniping n##### every day. That little kitty s### ain’t about nothing.”

Drake previously dated Rihanna, Rocky’s girlfriend and the mother of his two children. Drake dissed the couple in 2023.