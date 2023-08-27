DJ Quik Opens Up About “Secret” Daughter: “My Goal Is To Be The Best Father I Can Be”

The West Coast rap legend shared, “I understand that as a father, I have made mistakes in the past, and for that, I take full responsibility.”

DJ Quik isn’t just a legendary West Coast rapper, he’s also a father. As a 53-year-old grown adult, he’s willing to admit when he’s fallen short. On Wednesday (August 23), DJ Quik shared a Facebook post lamenting some of the mistakes he made as a parent. Simultaneously, he revealed he’d made contact with a daughter he didn’t know he had until after she was born.

“I wanted to take a moment to address something that’s been on my mind lately,” he began. “I wasn’t going to say anything publicly, but I believe in transparency and honesty. It’s true—I not only have two kids, but I have three beautiful children. Recently, I had a deep conversation with my daughter, Alcinina, about the past and the feelings of abandonment she experienced. It was a tough conversation, but we talked it out, and I want to make it clear that I love all of my kids deeply.

“I understand that as a father, I have made mistakes in the past, and for that, I take full responsibility. It was difficult for me to learn that I had a child whose existence I wasn’t aware of due to her mother not informing me about the pregnancy. But, as a family, we have reconciled our differences and are moving forward with love and understanding.”

DJ Quik continued, “My goal now is to be the best father I can be for all of my children. They are my world, and I will do everything in my power to support and nurture them. Family means everything to me, and I cherish the opportunity to grow and learn from my experiences as a father. Thank you for your continued support and understanding. I appreciate each and every one of you. Let’s spread love and positivity together!”

DJ Quik has been relatively quiet about his personal life over the years. He reportedly married a woman named Alicia Hill in 2005 and has two children with her—son David Blake Jr. and daughter Davieanna Marlena Blake. Of course, raising children comes with its own set of challenges.

In May 2022, Blake Jr. was arrested on felony murder charges following a deadly fight in Downey, California, roughly 13 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Blake Jr., a former liaison to Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan, was taken into custody a day after officers responded to the 13200 Block of Carfax Avenue due to a fight in progress. As police were on the way to the scene, they received another report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they discovered 33-year-old Julio Cardoza suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Cardoza was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Blake was later identified as the suspected and handcuffed in the city of Porter Ranch. He was held on a $2 million bond and pleaded not guilty in June 2022. But it seems nothing has really come of it. Blake Jr. was on Instagram over the weekend promoting his new single “Pressure.”