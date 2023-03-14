DJ Quik Tells Funny Story About Michael Jackson Making Him Face The Wall When He Walked By

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Quik jokes with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson about the “King of Pop.”

California rap genius DJ Quick talked about a time when Michael Jackson’s team made him and his boys turn and face the wall while he walked by.

The producer/ rapper said on a recent episode of “All the Smoke” podcast, this was one of two times he encountered the King of Pop— and just assessed from both occasions, “Michael just didn’t want to f##k with a n####.”

The Compton platinum-selling artist said he had booked Jackson’s Westlake studio to record his first single “Tonight.” While there, someone working for the former Motown artist told them prepare in the most unusual way.

“They came through and warned everybody that Michael’s gonna come through and he didn’t want nobody to see him coming through or looking right at him,” Quick recalled. “… So everybody chilling, we taking a break from the studio, and these guys come in and they like ‘Hey y’all we about to bring somebody through here.’ They didn’t ask us to leave. They asked us to just turn around and face the wall.”

Though it seemed a little weird, Quick and his crew did. He said he heard MJJ’s penny loafers as he ran past them. He turned around and saw a glimpse of his hair.

The second time he saw the “Thriller” chart-topper was in his studio and he was “more cool,” but still didn’t talk to him.

Quik said, “he didn’t really say nothing to us. He just walked past.”

Noting, “He wasn’t as timid as he was back in 91/92.”

Jokingly, he said Michael Jackson, who knew some gangbangers (check out “Beat It” and “The Way You Make Me Feel” videos), “thought I was blood.”

Facetiously adding, “Michael’s crippling.”