DJ Quik Fires Back at Stevie J’s Allegations Against DeVante Swing

DJ Quik isn’t going to stand for any DeVante Swing slander on his watch and has issued a message in response to Stevie J’s recent shady allegations about the vocalist.

In a recent Facebook post, DJ Quik came out swinging in defense of his longtime friend and R&B legend, dismissing recent allegations made by Stevie J. In an explosive interview, Stevie J claimed that Swing had assaulted one of his artists—a charge DJ Quik was quick to label as baseless. In the message he shared from Swing’s official FB page, Quick took Stevie J to task for alleging the Jodeci producer has ever, or would ever, put his hands on someone—let alone another artist.

“I gotta share my two cents on what Stevie J shared in an interview about DeVanté Swing slapping his artist—that s##t sounds made up.” DJ Quik wrote in the post. “I think Stevie J’s got some serious jealousy issues when it comes to DeVanté’s talent and success.”

Quik, who has know Swing for years and considers him a close friend, was adamant about the ill-willed nature of Stevie J’s claims as he continued. Given his allegiance to the 90s R&B savant, he didn’t hold back in criticizing Stevie J, suggesting that the allegations stem from deeper issues the producer-turned-reality-tv-star has with the limelight Swing has experience throughout his illustrious career.

“DeVanté’s a genius, man. He’s produced some of the biggest hits in R&B history, and he’s been doing it for decades,” he wrote. “Stevie J, on the other hand, has had some success, but he can’t touch DeVanté’s level of genius.”

Quik’s post went on to accuse Stevie J of having long-standing vendetta against Swing, which he believes has motivated him to speak negatively about him any chance he gets.

“Stevie J’s been trying to discredit DeVanté for years. He’s always talking trash about him in interviews, trying to make him look bad,” he claimed. “But at the end of the day, DeVanté’s still the one with the hits, the awards, and the respect of the industry.”

In closing, DJ Quik reassured his fans, “So, to all my fans out there, don’t believe the hype. Stevie J’s just a hater, and DeVanté Swing is the real MVP.”

The roots of the feud trace back several years, marked by competitive tensions and public spats between the two producers. In 2017, Stevie J appeared on the Drink Champs podcast where he alleged Swing smacked Missy Elliot, Timbaland and Ginuwine when they were all a part of his imprint Mob label.

Check out the full Facebook post above.