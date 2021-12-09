DMX, Travis Scott & Kanye West Among Google’s Top Trending Searches For 2021

The year is coming to an end, and the collective Internet has begun looking back at the standout people and moments of the last twelve months. For example, Google released its annual “Year In Search” which recognizes the top trending searches of 2021.

RIP DMX

Earl “DMX” Simmons passed away on April 9 at the age of 50. The Hip Hop legend’s death rocked the music world. Not surprisingly DMX came in at #1 in the “Passings” category and at #2 in the overall “Searches” category for the United States.

According to Google data, the NBA came in at #1 on this year’s “Searches” list. 22-year-old murder victim Gabby Petito (#3), acquitted 17-year-old murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse (#4), and Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie (#5) also made the Top 10.

Hip Hop Performer Travis Scott Makes The Top 5 On Two Different Lists

Travis Scott found his name in countless news headlines in 2021 following the deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston. The rapper/producer also finished the year in the #4 spot of Google’s “People” category. Kyle Rittenhouse sits at #1 ahead of professional golfer Tiger Woods (#2) and Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin (#3).

Additionally, Travis Scott leads Google’s “Musicians and Bands” category for 2021. Country singer Morgan Wallen (#2), Pop vocalist Adele (#3), R&B crooner The Weeknd (#4), and Hip Hop businessman Dr. Dre (#5) rounded out the Top 5. Bobby Shmurda (#9) and Lil Nas X (#10) were listed for “Musicians and Bands” as well.

A Lot Of People Were Interested In KimYe’s Divorce Drama

At the moment, Hip Hop megastar Kanye “Ye” West and reality show veteran Kim Kardashian’s marriage appears to be on the rocks. The online gossip surrounding the pending KimYe divorce pushed West and Kardashian to the peak position of “Celebrities Searched Together.”

Rumored new couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were #3 on the “Celebrities Searched Together” list. Kanye West and Jeffree Star were falsely linked at one point this year as well, causing the Donda album creator and the androgynous cosmetics entrepreneur to land at #4.

Google’s Year In Search 2021 Featured Several Rap Songs

When it comes to the top trending 2021 searches for “Songs” in the United States, Hip Hop acts had a good showing. “Wants and Needs” by Drake (#4), “WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion (#6), and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” by Lil Nas X (#9) made the cut.

Best New Artist Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo placed several of her Sour album tracks on the “Songs” list. Rodrigo scored the most entries with “drivers license” at #1, “good 4 u” at #3, and “deja vu” at #10. Plus, Squid Game topped the “TV Shows” list, Black Widow topped the “Movies” list, and Among Us topped the “Games” list.