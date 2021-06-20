DMX’s Children Fight For Control Of Late Rapper”s Lucrative Estate

The battle is on for control of DMX’s estate.

A battle for control of the estate of late rapper DMX is brewing – and it’s going to be complicated, to say the least.

According to reports, at least five of DMX’s 14 children are petitioning a court to be named administrator of DMX’s estate. Sources said DMX, who died of a drug overdose in April, passed away without a will.

Shortly after his death three of his sons – Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, and Sean, 19 – asked the court to put them in control of the estate.

The rap star’s two daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden also lawyered up in an attempt to gain control of their father’s lucrative estate.

To complicate the matters, his fiance of 5 years, Desiree Lindstrom, tried – and failed to be named executor of DMX’s estate, but a judge shot her down her attempt to be named his common-law wife.

Whoever gains control of DMX’s estate will have their hands full.

Kanye West helped raise millions for DMX’s family after his death on April 9, of a drug overdose.

Ye oversaw the design of a one-of-a-kind Balenciaga t-shirt, which sold out instantly.

Also, DMX’s streams shot up almost 1,000% following his tragic passing, answers posthumous album Exodus landed in the Top 10 on the Billboard 100 chart when it was released at the end of May.

But, Uncle Sam is still after DMX even in death.

The rapper, born Earl Simmons, owed $663,554.55 in back taxes, and the government It’s attempting to put a lien on his assets.