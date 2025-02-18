Doechii Slams Critics In Heated Rant Over Lip-Syncing Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doechii is responding to lip-syncing rumors following her acclaimed 2025 Grammy performance, passionately defending her live vocals.

Doechii is setting the record straight following accusations about her performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, with some viewers insisting she lip-synced her way through her show-stopping set.

The TDE artist took to TikTok on Sunday (February 17) to respond to rumors she wasn’t rapping live.

She shared a video reaction to a fan who commented: “Some parts of the live song you can see that she’s not saying anything and the song is still playing with her pre-record voice.”

Doechii did not hold back, yelling at the camera, visibly frustrated as she explained her performance.

“I can’t possibly get on here and say calmly or nicely,” she began. “Y’all are stupid as hell—so SLOW!”

Doechii elaborated on her intense performance, highlighting the intricate choreography that saw her incorporating literal gymnastics and costume changes into her high-energy Grammys set.

“That is my DJ’s voice picking up on the lines that I can’t say because I’m doing a SOMERSAULT!” she added. “That entire performance was LIVE! I was sick as a dog with bronchitis and the FLU, performing my ass off in a straddle on top of human men.”

She continued, “ You can hear my beads slapping the mic in the beginning. Worked my ass off to build the stamina for that, for y’all to play in my face. I don’t lip synch. Don’t ever f###### play with me like that. EVER!”

Doechii Performs At The 2025 Grammy Awards

Doechii was widely praised for her performance of “Catfish” and “Denial Is a River” at the ceremony, where she snagged the Best Rap Album award for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal.

In her acceptance speech, Doechii delivered an inspiring message to young Black women watching.

She became only the third woman ever to win the award, after Lauryn Hill and Cardi B. Doechii was also nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance.