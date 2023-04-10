Doja Cat Backtracks After Claiming She Is Quitting Pop To Prove She Can Rap

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat joked she’s quitting music after claiming she’s leaving pop music behind to prove she can rap, but is she trolling?

Doja Cat fans were left confused over the weekend after a series of updates about new music from the Planet Her creator.

Over the past few months, Doja Cat has given a range of answers when asked about her album. She’s teased various genres but on Saturday seemingly confirmed her fourth studio LP will be rap-centered.

“no more pop,” she tweeted, admitting, “pop isnt exciting to me anymore. I dont wanna make it.”

The L.A. native added she’s “definitely a rapper,” and revealed that she wants to showcase her rapping chops.

“i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny,” she said in response to criticism of her Hip-Hop credentials, adding “I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”

However, when she returned the following day with another update, Doja Cat appeared to have changed direction again.

“The whole album is no longer rap yall,” she shared. “its rock/spoken word and the album title is not Hellmouth anymore. Album is called Moist Holes.”

The whole album is no longer rap yall its rock/spoken word and the album title is not Hellmouth anymore. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

She returned to say she was only kidding, but her next update left fans feeling trolled. “its gonna be a french conceptual experimental country/bohemian fusion with the essence of blue-grass,” wrote Doja.

Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music – Just Kidding!

Then within the space of just a few minutes, Doja Cat, who enjoys trolling her fans, fired off another frantic series of tweets. In Under an hour, the “Kiss Me More” hitmaker twice announced she is quitting music before taking it back.

“im done with this music s### its only making me sadder every day. i cant take it anymore,” Doja penned. Nonetheless, seconds later, she said, “jp ima finish this album yall dont worry,” and teased a country music project.

jk i quit im done with this music s### its only making me sadder every day. i cant take it anymore. https://t.co/xQzmbCIUQb — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

jp ima finish this album yall dont worry. https://t.co/MNONEorWJv — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

Last May Doja Cat said her upcoming project will focus on rap after critics said she was a pop singer, not a rapper. Then in September, she teased a “’90s German rave kind of vibe,” but later admitted she was trolling.

“I’m doing an R&B album… Straight R&B no rap at all,” she said, but then changed her mind again, saying the project will be Rock and then experimental Jazz.