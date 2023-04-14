Doja Cat, Beyoncé & More Make 2023 Time100 List

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The publication honors two of the top music acts on the planet.

Time magazine revealed its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Grammy-winning musicians Beyoncé and Doja Cat are among the one hundred selections for 2023.

Doja Cat appears on one of the Time100 covers. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, The White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge, and Creed III actor/director Michael B. Jordan also fronted editions of the Time100 issue.

“I’ve worked with all kinds of artists, but with a certain few you connect on a deeper level. For me, Doja Cat is one of those artists. She’s at the top because she works to bring everything she does to the highest possible level,” wrote Elvis director Baz Luhrmann for Time.

Doja Cat contributed the “Vegas” single to Elvis (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). “Vegas” peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track earned a Best Rap Performance nomination at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

R&B/Pop megastar Beyoncé made it onto the Time100 list as well. Time placed the former lead singer of Destiny’s Child in the Titans section along with other selectees such as Angela Bassett, Lionel Messi, Patrick Mahomes, and Elon Musk.

“After being approached to work on her 2022 album Renaissance, I realized very quickly that I was contributing to yet another historic moment—not only for dance music, but also as a celebration of the foundations of Black music,” penned deejay/producer Honey Dijon about Beyoncé.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 332,000 first-week units. The Parkwood Entertainment founder’s seventh studio LP won four trophies, including Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

In addition to Doja Cat and Beyoncé, the 2023 Time100 also features articles about Zoe Saldaña, Steve Lacy, Brittney Griner, Bella Hadid, MrBeast, Hakeem Jeffries, Jerrod Carmichael, and more. The 17th annual TIME100 Gala will take place on April 26, 2023.