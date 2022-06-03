Doja Cat Drops “Vegas” Music Video From ‘Elvis’ Movie Soundtrack

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles-based rapper/singer provides a track for the biopic.

Hip-Pop star Doja Cat is among the acts that have contributed to the upcoming Elvis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The Planet Her album creator recorded the song “Vegas” for the project.

A music video for Doja Cat’s “Vegas” landed on YouTube today (June 3). The 3-minute visual, directed by child, features a cameo by Shonka Dukureh, the actress who plays Big Mama Thornton in Elvis.

Director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic comes out June 24 in the United States. House of Iona/RCA Records will release Elvis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on the same day the film hits theaters.

The Elvis album also includes tracks by Denzel Curry, Gary Clark Jr., Jack White, Jazmine Sullivan, Nardo Wick, Swae Lee, Diplo, and others. Hip Hop legend Eminem collaborated with CeeLo Green for the Dr. Dre-produced “The King And I” song.

Austin Butler stars as Elvis Presley in the Warner Bros. motion picture. Tom Hanks plays Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. The cast also features Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, and David Wenham.

In addition to the “Vegas” single from Elvis, Doja Cat recently teamed up with California-raised rapper Tyga for “Freaky Deaky.” The Grammy winner also contributed to “I Like You” off Post Malone’s new album Twelve Carat Toothache.