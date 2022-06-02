Post Malone Praises Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Verse

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A new project is coming from the Republic recording artist.

Post Malone prepares to release his fourth studio album. Twelve Carat Toothache drops on June 3.

Numerous top-named musicians contributed to Malone’s latest body of work. Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes, The Kid LAROI, and The Weeknd will appear on the project.

Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe spoke to Post Malone about Twelve Carat Toothache. The 26-year-old rapper/singer praised Doja Cat in particular.

“She’s epic… she went absolutely nutso,” declared Malone about Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” verse.

Doja Cat has already had a big week. The Planet Her album creator earned the most nominations at this year’s BET Awards. She is up for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, and four other honors.

Meanwhile, Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache will hit DSPs this Friday. He previously called the set his most honest album. Malone also shared his thoughts on the project with Zane Lowe.

“It’s my favorite. We had enough time to work on it, that’s for sure,” said Posty. “At the beginning, it was rough. But then I came into what I like to do and who I am and what makes me happy… now I’m happy and I love making music.”