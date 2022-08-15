Doja Cat Blasts Fans Objectifying Her: “You Live In Your Mother’s Basement” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat had something to say to those who want her to look a certain way after she debuted her newly bald head and shaved eyebrows.

Doja Cat recently surprised her fans when she shaved her eyebrows off during an Instagram Live chat shortly after she had debuted her new bald-headed look.

Although the Planet Her hitmaker attempted to reassure concerned fans, telling them, “I’m doing dandy,” some remained worried for her and thought Doja Cat might have suffered a mental breakdown.

Doja Cat also clarified that she never liked having hair “since the beginning of my life,” and struggled with the wigs she often wears. “I just can’t believe it took me this long to be like ‘shave your f###### head’,” she explained. “I don’t wear my hair out, I had like two eras where my hair would be out. It’s just a f###### nightmare dude, I’m over it. What is the use of having hair if you’re not gonna wear it out?” she concluded.

Doja Cat explaining why she decided to cut her hair down pic.twitter.com/W3EKawjUiU — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) August 5, 2022

Doja Cat Claps Back

However, according to a scathing tweet Doja Cat penned on Sunday evening (Aug. 14), she feels objectified by fans who would prefer her to look a certain way.

“I won a grammy and traveled the f###### globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum,” Doja Cat wrote. “I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look fuckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c#### all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f### yourselves.”

When a fan accused Doja Cat of being “ungrateful,” and told her to “Just leave Social Media n go focus on music gurl,” the “Get Into It” rapper clapped back.

“You’re so miserable that you have to label yourself as a “we”,” Doja Cat responded. “You aren’t part of any collective. You’re just another a###### that doesn’t know how to read a room.”

Nonetheless, she could be walking on thin ice with Twitter. Last month, as reported by AllHipHop.com, Doja was banned from replying to tweets after going on a rant against trolls.

Check out her tweets below.