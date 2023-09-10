Doja Cat Updates Her Fans After Neck Brace Photo

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat has finally explained why she posted pictures of herself wearing a neck brace. Read more.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at a Victoria’s Secret event held in New York City, the “Demons” artist assured fans that her recent Instagram post featuring herself wearing a neck brace did not actually indicate an injury.

“I’m fine, my neck is fine,” Doja told the outlet. “So, my friend here, my date, my lovely date got whiplash and he takes it off sometimes and I stole it from him.”

She added, “I’m literally fine. Completely fine, my neck is great.”

Earlier, Doja Cat posted two photos of herself wearing the neck brace to social media. She did not reveal details behind the photos at the time.

The musician has been scheduled to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12.

She has been nominated for six awards, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year for her song “Attention,” and Song of the Summer for “Paint The Town Red.”