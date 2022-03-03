Doja Cat & Normani Hint At Possible Collaboration

Will the RCA labelmates link for a new track?

Last night, Billboard magazine held its annual Women in Music ceremony. Normani was on hand to present Doja Cat with the Powerhouse Award.

Billboard‘s Chelsea Briggs caught up with Normani before the show, and the R&B songstress spoke about her appreciation for Doja Cat. The pink carpet moment also included Doja cordially crashing the interview.

“I’m just going to put it out there. I think you guys should do a collab together,” suggested Chelsea Briggs. Normani responded, “We’ve talked about it.” Doja Cat added, “We should.”

Both Doja Cat and Normani released successful all-female collaborations in 2021. Doja teamed up with Top Dawg Entertainment singer SZA for the Grammy-nominated “Kiss Me More.”

Normani tapped Hip Hop superstar Cardi B for a feature on “Wild Side.” That Hot 100 Top 20 hit earned wins at the UK Music Video Awards (Best R&B/Soul Video – International) and the Soul Train Music Awards (Best Dance Performance).

Doja Cat recently partnered with California rapper Tyga for the “Freaky Deaky” music video. Normani is presently promoting the release of her forthcoming track “Fair” which will arrive on March 18.

